TS EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result to be Out on 16 October at tseamcet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is all set to release the TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result on 16 October 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the TSCHE exam 2022 and are willing to check the seat allotment result for Round 2 can do so from the official website of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Candidates will have to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the website 16 to 18 October 2022. The online application window was open on 11 and 12 October 2022 for the candidates to register. The candidates who had booked their slots could get their certificates verified till 12 October. The options could be frozen till 13 October. Know how can you check and download the TS EAMCET seat allotment result.