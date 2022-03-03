Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Board Exam 2022 Dates Declared: Check Details

Image used for representational purposes.
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has officially released the date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations 2022.
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has announced that the board examinations will be held offline, and students will need to follow COVID-19 protocols.
The results of the Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Examinations will most likely be declared on 17 June 2022. The Tamil Nadu HSC or Class 12 Board Examinations results may be released on 23 June 2022.
The TNDGE has also announced the examination schedules for Classes 6-9 and Class 11. The examinations for Class 11 will be held from 9 May to 31 May 2022.
Examinations for Classes 6-9 are to be conducted from 5 May to 13 May 2022, respectively. Class 9 students will appear for their practical examinations from 2 May to 4 May 2022.
The pass mark in the board examinations is 35. Students need to attain the pass mark in each subject separately as well as all subjects combined.
Students appearing for the board examinations can find all the other important details on the official website – tnschools.gov.in.