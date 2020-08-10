Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 Result 2020 Declared at tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Education Board has released the result of TN board class 10 exam result 2020. The result has been released on the official website of the board at - tnresults.nic.in

Students who appeared for the class 10 board exam can now visit the official website and check their respective results. The TN class 10 board exam were held from 27 March to 13 April 2020.

The direct link and steps to download the TN class 10 board result is given down below: