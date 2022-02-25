JAC Board Exam 2022 Timetable: Exams To Begin From 24 March

JAC Board Exam 2022 Timetable for Classes 10 and 12 released. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has published the timetable for the intermediate and secondary board examination. Candidates can check the website jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac for all the updates.
As per the timetable, the exams are scheduled to begin on 24 March 2022. The board examination for Class 10 or secondary examination will end on 20 April.
Class 10 and Class 12 students who are appearing for the JAC Board examination 2022 can check all the details on the timetable regarding the exam timings.
The JAC Board Examinations 2022 will be conducted offline. The Jharkhand government had to cancel the board examinations in 2021 due to the COVID-19 virus.
Approximately 7.5 lakh students in Classes 10 and 12 had to be promoted to higher classes without holding the exams. The promotion was based on their previous year's performance.
As per the timetable, the High School exams will be conducted in the morning. The timings for the Class 10 Term-I exam is from 9:45 am to 11:20 am.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Board Exam 2022 timetable states that the intermediate examination will be held in the second half.
Students are expected to remember their respective exam timings properly to avoid any mishap on the examination day.
The JAC Board Exam 2022 for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline. The Term-I exam will be held through the OMR Answer Sheet but the Term-II exam will not be through the OMR Answer Sheet method.
Class 12 students can check the sample question papers on the same website from 28 February.
Students can visit the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac for details on the sample question papers and the timetable.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
