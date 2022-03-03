AIMA MAT PBT Admit Cards Released for Examinations To Be Conducted on 6 March

AIMA MAT PBT Admit cards have been released.
All India Management Association (AIMA) MAT admit cards for paper-based test (PBT) has already been released on Wednesday, 2 March 2022. The candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website of AIMA at https://mat.aima.in.
The AIMA MAT PBT exams will be conducted on Sunday, 6 March 2022. The AIMA MAT CBT (Computer-Based Test) will be conducted on 13 March 2022 and the admit cards for the same will be available from 4 pm on 9 March 2022.
Go to the official website of AIMA at https://mat.aima.in.
Click on 'AIMA MAT PBT admit card' link available on the homepage.
Enter your credentials for login and submit.
Cross-check the details on the admit card and download it for future use.
The online registration process for the AIMA MAT PBT was over on 28 February 2022.
The MAT exam will be conducted through online mode for 2.5 hours. There will be 200 questions in total, with 40 questions in each section. The paper will be divided in five section which includes:
Language Comprehension
Intelligence and Critical Reasoning
Data Analysis and Sufficiency
Mathematical skills
Indian and Global Environment
MAT PBT is a national level entrance test conducted for MBA course admissions in business schools which require MAT scores as an admission criteria.
