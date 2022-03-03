AIMA MAT PBT Admit Cards Released for Examinations To Be Conducted on 6 March

All India Management Association (AIMA) MAT admit cards for paper-based test (PBT) has already been released on Wednesday, 2 March 2022. The candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website of AIMA at https://mat.aima.in.

The AIMA MAT PBT exams will be conducted on Sunday, 6 March 2022. The AIMA MAT CBT (Computer-Based Test) will be conducted on 13 March 2022 and the admit cards for the same will be available from 4 pm on 9 March 2022.