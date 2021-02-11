UP Board Examinations for Classes 10, 12 To Commence From 24 April

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Wednesday, 10 February, announced the dates of board examinations of classes 10 and 12. Exams are scheduled to commence on 24 April 2021.

Board exams for class 10 will go on till 10 May, whereas, the board exams for Class 12 will go on till 12 May.