UP Board Examinations for Classes 10, 12 To Commence From 24 April

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Wednesday, 10 February, announced the dates of board examinations of classes 10 and 12. Exams are scheduled to commence on 24 April 2021.
Board exams for class 10 will go on till 10 May, whereas, the board exams for Class 12 will go on till 12 May.
According to the official date sheet, the exams will be conducted in two shifts – morning and evening. Morning shift exams will begin at 8 am and will go on till 11:15 am. Whereas, the evening shift will start at 2 pm and will conclude at 5:15 pm.
As per a report by the Indian Express, over 56 lakh students applied for class 10 and 12 board examinations. Out of those 56 lakh, 29,94,312 students have applied for high school (Class 10) exam and 26,09,501 have applied for intermediate (Class 12) exam.
Board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms. Schools all over the country ceased physical operations last year in March/April due to coronavirus pandemic.
However, with the roll-out of the vaccine, schools in many states have resumed their physical operations in a phased manner. Many Boards have also announced their annual exam dates.
