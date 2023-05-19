Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2023 Declared: Check TN SSLC Results on tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu 10th result 2023 is released for concerned candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations, TN DGE, has officially declared the much-awaited Tamil Nadu 10th result 2023 for candidates. It is important to note that the Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th result 2023 is available on the official website - tnresults.nic.in. Candidates are requested to download the Tamil Nadu SSLC results as soon as possible and check their scores. For all the latest details and official announcements, one can check the website as it contains important updates.
Candidates should note that the Tamil Nadu 10th result 2023 is released recently. They must download the Tamil Nadu SSLC results from tnresults.nic.in and check the details printed on it, properly. The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were eagerly waiting to check their scores. Now, they can finally go through their scores on the website.
The Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results date and time were announced earlier for the convenience of the candidates. They are advised to download a copy of the result and save a hard copy themselves.
As per the latest official details, approximately nine lakh candidates appeared for the TN Class 10 board examinations 2023 on the scheduled dates. The ones who appeared for the exam were waiting for the board to release the results.
The results can be downloaded from three websites and they are - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process that candidates should follow to download the Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th results 2023, online:
Go to either of the websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, or dge2.tn.nic.in.
Tap on the link that states TN SSLC Results 2023 on the homepage.
A new page will display on the screen when you click on the result link.
Key in your roll number and other required details in the space.
The TN SSLC 10th result 2023 will display on the screen.
Go through your scores and download the result from the website.
Save a hard copy of the TN Class 10 result for your reference.
