CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time To be Announced Soon

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is most likely to release the CBSE 10th and 12th result 2023 soon. After the fake notice doing the rounds, we are here to clear that the board has not yet announced the result date 2023 for classes 10 and 12 results but the date and time will be revealed before the result is declared.

The candidates will be able to check and download the result at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in . The students can expect the result to be announced this week but we will recommend to wait for the official announcement and confirmation.

The exams were held for Class 10th from February 15, 2023 to March 21, 2023 while CBSE Class 12th Exam was held from February 5, 2023, to April 5, 2023. Students will have to score at least 33 percent in their practical and theory exams separately to pass the 12th exams.