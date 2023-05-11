CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time To be Announced Soon

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is most likely to release the CBSE 10th and 12th result 2023 soon. After the fake notice doing the rounds, we are here to clear that the board has not yet announced the result date 2023 for classes 10 and 12 results but the date and time will be revealed before the result is declared.
The candidates will be able to check and download the result at and . The students can expect the result to be announced this week but we will recommend to wait for the official announcement and confirmation.
The exams were held for Class 10th from February 15, 2023 to March 21, 2023 while CBSE Class 12th Exam was held from February 5, 2023, to April 5, 2023. Students will have to score at least 33 percent in their practical and theory exams separately to pass the 12th exams.
This year 16,96,770 candidates registered for Class 12 and around 21,86,940 candidates registered for class 10. CBSE Class 12 Exams 2023 were held at 6759 centers and class 10 at 7240 centres. Practical exams were held from January 2, 2023 to February 14, 2023.
Yesterday a fake notice went viral on the internet which stated that the CBSE Results 2023 for class 10 and 12 will be released on May 11, 2023. However, the board clarified that the news is not true through their Twitter handle. Students are advised to check official website for latest update on results.
How to Download CBSE 10th & 12th Result 2023?
Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in.
Go to the Secondary or Senior Secondary exam result page.
Enter the credentials like roll number to login.
Your CBSE 10th or 12th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Feel free to save the result on the device and take a printout for future use.
