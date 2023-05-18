Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Result 2023: Steps To Check GSEB 10th and 12th Results

The GSEB Gujarat Board to release GSEB 10th, 12th result soon. Details Here.
(Photo: The Quint)
Gujarat Board SSC and HSC Results 2023: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) is expected to release the Gujarat Board 10th and 12th result 2023 for commerce and arts subjects anytime soon on the official website, gseb.org.
Although the exact result date and time of Gujarat Board 10th, 12th classes has not been confirmed by the concerned officials, it is likely that the result may be declared in this week.
Once released, the students would be able to download their GSEB SSC and HSC results 2023 b y following the below mentioned steps.
The GSEB has already announced the Gujarat Board 12th result 2023 for Science and GUJCET Results on 2 May 2023. There was a total pass percentage of 65.58 percent for Gujarat HSC Science result. The overall pass percentage was 72.27 percent for Group A and 61.71 percent for Group B.
To successfully qualify the Gujarat Board Exams 2023, students have to get at least grade D in all subjects. Those who fail to do so will have to appear in the GSEB supplementary exams, the dates of which will be notified separately.
Go to the official website, gseb.org.
On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads as "GSEB SSC Result 2023 or GSEB HSC Result 2023."
A login page will open.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your GSEB Results 2023 will appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
