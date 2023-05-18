Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Result 2023: Steps To Check GSEB 10th and 12th Results

Gujarat Board SSC and HSC Results 2023: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) is expected to release the Gujarat Board 10th and 12th result 2023 for commerce and arts subjects anytime soon on the official website, gseb.org.

Although the exact result date and time of Gujarat Board 10th, 12th classes has not been confirmed by the concerned officials, it is likely that the result may be declared in this week.

Once released, the students would be able to download their GSEB SSC and HSC results 2023 b y following the below mentioned steps.