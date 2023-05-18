Nagaland 10th, 12th Result Date Confirmed: NBSE Results on 24 May; Details Here

NBSE Nagaland 10th and 12th results will be out on 24 May. Details here.
(Photo: iStock)
Nagaland HSLC and HSSLC Result Date and Time: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has confirmed the 10th and 12th result date and time through an official notification.
As per the official notice, the Nagaland class 10th, 12th result 2023 will be declared by the concerned authorities on 24 May. Students who appeared in the Nagaland 10, 12 Exams can download and check their results on the official website, nbsenl.edu.in.
The provisional results of the HSLC and HSSLC examinations conducted by the NBSE shall be declared in the afternoon of 24th May 2023. The results shall be made available in various modes including: printed form, internet, and android mobile result app, reads the statement from the official notice.
The Nagaland class 10th and 12th results 2023 can be downloaded on the following websites.
nbsenl.edu.in
indiaresults.com
results.shiksha
exametc.com
As per the official notice, "The Board will issue the documents to the Centre Superintendents from 29th to 30th May 2023. The Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under his/her centre. In case, a Centre Superintendent cannot come, he/she can authorize another Centre Superintendent who is coming to collect the documents on his/her behalf."
This year, the NBSE HSLC exams 2023 were conducted from 10 to 22 March while as the NBSE HSSLC exams were held from 9 March to 31 March 2023.
Go to the official website, nbsenl.edu.in.
On the appeared homepage click on the direct link for Nagaland 10th, 12th results 2023.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your Nagaland 10th, 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.