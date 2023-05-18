Nagaland 10th, 12th Result Date Confirmed: NBSE Results on 24 May; Details Here

Nagaland HSLC and HSSLC Result Date and Time: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has confirmed the 10th and 12th result date and time through an official notification.

As per the official notice, the Nagaland class 10th, 12th result 2023 will be declared by the concerned authorities on 24 May. Students who appeared in the Nagaland 10, 12 Exams can download and check their results on the official website, nbsenl.edu.in.

The provisional results of the HSLC and HSSLC examinations conducted by the NBSE shall be declared in the afternoon of 24th May 2023. The results shall be made available in various modes including: printed form, internet, and android mobile result app, reads the statement from the official notice.