RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2023 Released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test, CET 12th Level 2023 Results have been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur. The board released the CET Senior Secondary Level or 12th results online on the official website at rsmssb.rajastha.gov.in.

The authorities have activated the direct link on the website which will enable the students to check the results and marks. Candidates can check their results online by following the steps given below.

The RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result was officially declared on May 16, 2023. Candidates will have to enter their their application number and date of birth to get access to the results. Moreover, this ensures secure and personalized access to individual results.