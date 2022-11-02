SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam: Check ssc.nic.in; Know the Exam Dates and Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the first tier of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2022 dates for interested candidates. Candidates must note down that the SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held in December 2022. The schedule has been released officially on the website so one can check and download it. The website that candidates should visit to download the Tier 1 exam schedule is ssc.nic.in.

