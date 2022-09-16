SSC CGL 2022 Notification Date Postponed to 17 September - Steps To Check

The Staff selection Commission (SSC) CGL 2022 notification will be released on 17 September 2022. The interested candidates can check the notification on the mentioned date on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC was supposed to release the SSC CGL 2022 notification on Saturday, 10 September 2022, but the notification release date had to be rescheduled.

The official notice states, “Candidates are informed that the Notice of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 10.09.2022, is now rescheduled to be published on 17.09.2022.”