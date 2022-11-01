SSC CGL 2020 Final Result Released on ssc.nic.in, Steps to Download and Details

Staff Selection Commission or SSC has declared the final result for the Combined Graduate Level Examination – SSC CGL 2020. The third Tier result was released on 7 July 2022 and the then selected candidates had to appear for a skill based test, the final result for which is now available at the official website of SSC at on ssc.nic.in.

As per the reports, total of 7108 candidates have been selected for the various positions notified in SSC CGL 2020 examination. The SSC has released the results as well as the cut offs for the various posts. The candidates who couldn't qualify or obtain the cut-off marks in Computer Proficiency Test and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) were not considered for the final selection.