SSC CGL 2020 Final Result Released on ssc.nic.in, Steps to Download and Details

SSC CGL 2020 final results have been out and 7108 students have been selected.
Staff Selection Commission or SSC has declared the final result for the Combined Graduate Level Examination – SSC CGL 2020. The third Tier result was released on 7 July 2022 and the then selected candidates had to appear for a skill based test, the final result for which is now available at the official website of SSC at on ssc.nic.in.
As per the reports, total of 7108 candidates have been selected for the various positions notified in SSC CGL 2020 examination. The SSC has released the results as well as the cut offs for the various posts. The candidates who couldn't qualify or obtain the cut-off marks in Computer Proficiency Test and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) were not considered for the final selection.
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020– Declaration of Final Result”
A PDF will appear on the screen
You can then check your result by entering your date of birth to log in.
Download and save SSC CGL 2020 result future reference
SSC has also not released the score for certain candidates with roll numbers- 3206606490, 3206612624, 8601014419 and 9211006954 due to issues regarding their photographs and signature.
The complete and detailed information about the scores of selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website on 18 November 2022 and the candidates will be able to view the results till 2 December 2022. Candidates will be able to check their individual marks by using their registered ID and password.
SSC has released the dates for the SSC CGL 2022 Tier I Examination. The exams will begin from 1 December 2022. Keep an eye on the official website for more details.
