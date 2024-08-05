SSC CHSL Result 2024: Tier I Marks To Be Announced Soon; How To Download Results

advertisement
SSC CHSL Result 2024: The Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I examination 2024 was held by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) from 1 July to 11 July. A provisional answer key was released by the commission on 18 July 2024, along with the objection window being closed on 23 July 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting to check and download the SSC CHSL Result 2024. One should note that the link will be activated on the official website of SSC - ssc.gov.in. Candidates should download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 results on time.
One should note that the SSC CHSL Result 2024 for the Tier 1 exam will be declared only on the official website - ssc.gov.in. Concerned candidates will be notified as soon as the link is activated. Make sure to go through the latest announcements carefully before downloading the SSC CHSL Tier 1 result.
The SSC CHSL Tier I exam was conducted in computer-based mode (CBT) for the recruitment of employees in various departments.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the final answer key and recruitment results soon on the official website of ssc.gov.in. The candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the website to check the results of the SSC CHSL Tier I examination 2024.
One should note that the examination was conducted to fill up approximately 3,712 vacancies in various user departments. Those who will qualify for the exam can appear for the selection process.
All the important dates and announcements are available on the official website for interested people. You can go through them and stay informed.
Here are the easy steps you must follow to download the SSC CHSL Result 2024 for Tier 1 exam online:
Browse through the official website of SSC - ssc.gov.in.
Click on the active link "SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024" on the homepage.
Check your scores after entering the roll number.
Download the SSC CHSL result from the website and save a copy for your reference.
