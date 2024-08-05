SSC CHSL Result 2024: Tier I Marks To Be Announced Soon; How To Download Results

SSC CHSL Result 2024: The Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I examination 2024 was held by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) from 1 July to 11 July. A provisional answer key was released by the commission on 18 July 2024, along with the objection window being closed on 23 July 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting to check and download the SSC CHSL Result 2024. One should note that the link will be activated on the official website of SSC - ssc.gov.in. Candidates should download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 results on time.

