SSC CGL 2024 Application: Last Date To Apply Extended Till 27 July

Tier 2 of the examination, which will include the execution of the computer-based examination and document verification, will be held from December 2024 to August 2025.

To qualify for the SSC CGL 2024 exam, candidates must meet certain eligibility criteria, such as age limit and educational qualification. Candidates should visit the official website ssc.gov.in to learn more about the eligibility criteria and application process.

Candidates who have already applied for the SSC CGL 2024 examination but need additional help submitting their application form or documents can also submit a fresh application online at ssc.gov.in. The deadline to submit a fresh application is 27 July 2024.

