REET 2022 Registration Deadline Extended: Here's How To Fill Application Form

REET registration deadline extended till 05 June
Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 registration window has been reopened once again by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. Earlier, the last date to apply online was till 23 May 2022.
However, aspiring candidates can now fill the application form for REET 2022 till Sunday, 05 June 2022 (till midnight).
REET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 23 and 24 July 2022. The paper 1 (Level 2) exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm, while paper 2 (Level 1) exam will be held from 03 pm to 05:30 pm.
Go to the official site of BSER REET, reetbser2022.in
Click on 'Fill Application Form' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your registered credentials and login
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form
Download and save it for future reference
Admit cards for REET 2022 exam will be available for download on the official website form 14 July 2022 (04 pm onwards). Candidates are advised to print and check all the information mentioned in their admit cards.
