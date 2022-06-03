REET 2022 Registration Deadline Extended: Here's How To Fill Application Form

REET 2022 application forms can be filled online on official website of REET, reetbser2022.in.
The Quint
Education
Published:

REET registration deadline extended till 05 June

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>REET registration deadline extended till 05 June</p></div>

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 registration window has been reopened once again by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. Earlier, the last date to apply online was till 23 May 2022.

However, aspiring candidates can now fill the application form for REET 2022 till Sunday, 05 June 2022 (till midnight).

Also ReadCTET July 2022 Notification: Release Date, Application Form Date, and Exam Date
Interested candidates who are yet to apply for REET 2022 exam, can fill their application form by Sunday on the official website of REET, reetbser2022.in.

REET 2022 Exam Date and Time

REET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 23 and 24 July 2022. The paper 1 (Level 2) exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm, while paper 2 (Level 1) exam will be held from 03 pm to 05:30 pm.

How To Fill REET 2022 Application Form?

  • Go to the official site of BSER REET, reetbser2022.in

  • Click on 'Fill Application Form' link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your registered credentials and login

  • Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

  • Submit the form

  • Download and save it for future reference

Also ReadTS TET Hall Tickets 2022: Telangana TET Admit Card Release Date, Check Website

Admit cards for REET 2022 exam will be available for download on the official website form 14 July 2022 (04 pm onwards). Candidates are advised to print and check all the information mentioned in their admit cards.

Check this space regularly for further updates about REET and other competitive exams.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT