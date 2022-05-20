REET 2022: Application Process Extended Till 23 May, Details Here

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has once again extended the last date of online application for the Rajasthan Eligibility Test for Teachers (REET) 2022.

Interested candidates can apply online till midnight on 23 May. The last day for generating challans and paying fees is 19 May. Candidates can apply for the REET application 2022 on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reetbser2022.in.

The correction window for REET 2022 application form will be available from 25 May to 27 May 2022.

REET 2022 will be held on 23 and 24 July 2022. Paper 1 (Level 2) exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm, whereas paper 2 (Level 1) exam will be conducted from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.