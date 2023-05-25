RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Declared: Download From rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 is released on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts stream results 2023 on Thursday, 25 May, for all interested candidates. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates can download the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 from the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. One must download their respective result from the website as soon as possible to check their scores and other details. The result link is activated now for candidates to download.
All concerned candidates should note that the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 is released recently. One should visit the official website of the board – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in – and go through the latest details about the RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts stream results. It is important for candidates to know the latest announcements by the RBSE regarding the Arts stream results.
As per the latest official details, the State Education Minister, B.D Kalla announced the RBSE Class 12 Arts stream results at a press conference and then the link was activated on the website for candidates to download.
The RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 is available for download on two websites, they are as follows:
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
rajresults.nic.in
According to the details, the overall pass percentage is around 96.21 percent this year. Approximately 7,05,415 candidates appeared for the RBSE Class 12 Arts exam 2023.
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the RBSE 12th Arts result 2023 online:
Go to either rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.
Tap on the highlighted link that states RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2023 on the home page.
Provide your login details such as roll code, etc, and tap on submit.
The RBSE 12th Arts stream result will appear on your screen.
Go through your scores and click on download to save a copy of the result.
Take a printout of the Arts result for future use and keep it safe.
