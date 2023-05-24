MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: MPBSE Classes 10, 12 Results Time; Details

The MP Board Classes 10 and 12 results 2023 date is mentioned here for candidates.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially announced the MP Board 10th result 2023 and the MP Board 12th result 2023 date and time. As per the latest official details available from the board, the MP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 is scheduled to be declared on Thursday, 25 May. Candidates can download their respective MP Board results from the official website – mpbse.nic.in – after the result link is activated for them by the officials.
It is important to note that the MP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 will be released on 25 May, at 12 pm. Candidates can check their MP Board 10th result 2023 and the MP Board 12th result from 12:30 pm onwards on the official site. You should keep a close eye on the website – mpbse.nic.in – for all the latest updates.
Candidates who appeared for the exams on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting for the MP Board results to release for Classes 10 and 12 so they can go through their scores. The officials have finally announced the result date and time so students should take note of them.
The MP Board Classes 10 and 12 results 2023 will be available on the following websites for downloading:
mpbse.nic.in
mpresults.nic.in
It is important to note that around 18 lakh students appeared for the MP Board 10th, 12th exams 2023. Now, the students are patiently waiting for the results to be declared.
Let's take a look at the easy steps you should follow to download the MP Board 10th, 12th results 2023 online, once released:
Go to either mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in for result link.
Tap on the option that says MPBSE 10th, 12th result on the home page.
Click on your respective Class 10 or Class 12 result link and enter your login details.
Your MP Board result will appear on the screen.
Check your marks and personal details mentioned on the result properly.
Download the result from the website.
Take a printout of the MP Board 10th, 12th result for future use.
