MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: MPBSE Classes 10, 12 Results Time; Details

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially announced the MP Board 10th result 2023 and the MP Board 12th result 2023 date and time. As per the latest official details available from the board, the MP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 is scheduled to be declared on Thursday, 25 May. Candidates can download their respective MP Board results from the official website – mpbse.nic.in – after the result link is activated for them by the officials.

It is important to note that the MP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 will be released on 25 May, at 12 pm. Candidates can check their MP Board 10th result 2023 and the MP Board 12th result from 12:30 pm onwards on the official site. You should keep a close eye on the website – mpbse.nic.in – for all the latest updates.