GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 Declared: Download Gujarat Board Results on gseb.org

GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 today, 25 May 2023 at around 8 AM. The Gujarat Board informed about the GSEB 10th result 2023 date and time beforehand.

Students who had registered for the GSEB SSC exams 2023 can check their results online at the official website- gseb.org. Besides the official website, GSEB class 10th results will also be available through WhatsApp. Candidates can send their seat number on WhatsApp number 6357300971 to get their results.

Gujarat Class 10 board examination was conducted from 14 to 28 March 2023. This year around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the GSEB SSC examination. Keep an eye on the official website for more details and check the steps to download results below.