Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Result Declared: Direct Link & Steps To Check Scores

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Jharkhand Board 12th Result today, 23 May 2023. Candidates who appeared in the Jharkhand Board Class 12th Exam can download and check their results, scorecards, marksheets, and topper list on the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The JAC class 12th exams were held by the concerned authorities from 14 March to 5 April 2023 across different examination centres of the state. This year, approximately 8 lakh candidates registered for the JAC Class 10, 12 board examination.

The Jharkhand Board 12th Class result was likely to be announced by the Department of School Education Secretary, KK Ravi Kumar and Board Chairman, Anil Kumar Mahto at a press conference as per a report by Hindustan Times.