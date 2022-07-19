REET Admit Card 2022 Expected To Be Out on 19 July 2022: Check Steps To Download

REET Admit Card 2022 is likely to be out today, 19 July 2022. How to download.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the REET Admit Card 2022 on Tuesday, 19 July 2022. Once the official notification regarding the hall ticket is released on the official website –reetbser2022.in – the candidates can download it by submitting their personal details like application number, passwords, etc.
Earlier, there were speculations on social media about the REET Admit Card 2022 being released on 14 July 2022. However, it looks like the rumours turned out to be false. If reports are to be believed, a board official has confirmed that the REET 2022 Admit Card will soon be released on the official website anytime on 19 July 2022.
The REET exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 23 and 24 July 2022. The examination will be held on two levels – level 1 and level 2. The level 1 exam will make candidates eligible to teach students of classes 1 to 5 while qualifying for the level 2 exam will make the candidates eligible to teach students of classes 6 to 8. After qualifying for the REET level 1 or level 2 exam 2022, the successful candidates will have to appear in another round of the examination and that will be a personal interview (PI).
Follow the steps below to download the REET 2022 hall ticket:
Go to the official website – reetbser2022.in.
On the home page, search for the link 'Download REET 2022 Admit Card' (direct link).
Click on the direct link and you will be taken to a 'Candidate Login' page.
Enter your personal credentials like application number and password as mentioned in the REET 2022 application form.
Verify the captcha.
Hit the 'Submit' button.
Your REET 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
Download, save, and print it.
Without the REET Admit Card 2022, candidates will not be allowed to sit in the examination hall. Candidates should therefore keep the hall ticket with them on the day of the examination.
