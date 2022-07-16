JEE Main 2022: Admit Card, Exam City Slip, and Paper 2 Result To Be Out Soon

The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examination will be conducted from Thursday, 21 July 2022 to Saturday, 30 July 2022. Candidates appearing in the examination are waiting for the admit cards because without the hall tickets they will not be able to sit in the examination hall. Since the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam date is very close, it is likely that the admit cards will be released soon. If speculations are to be trusted, the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card will be released by 17 or 18 July 2022. However, candidates should know that this is just a tentative date and the exact date will be notified by NTA separately on the official website. Therefore they should keep checking the website regularly to get the most updated information.