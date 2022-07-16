JEE Main 2022: Admit Card, Exam City Slip, and Paper 2 Result To Be Out Soon

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card, examination city slip, and Paper 2 result to be released soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NTA (National Testing Agency) is expected to release the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card (session 2 exam) anytime soon on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, as per reports, prior to the release of admit card, NTA will certainly release the online exam city slips on the official website. Besides, the JEE Main Result 2022 for Paper 2 (B.Arch & B.Planning) has also not been declared yet and the students have been waiting from quite a long time now. Therefore, it is likely that the JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 1 Paper 2 will also be announced soon. Students should therefore keep visiting the official website regularly to get the latest updates.
The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 examination date is almost around the corner and students are eagerly waiting to get their JEE Main 2022 Session 2 examination slips. Though there has not been any official confirmation about the exact release date of the examination slip, it is likely that the NTA will release the exam slip in 2 to 3 days. For latest updates, please keep visiting the official websites, ntaresults.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NTA has not officially announced the result date of the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Paper 2 exam for B.Arch & B.Planning. However, it is expected that the result will be out soon on the official website. Whenever declared, candidates can check their JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 exam result 2022 from the direct link that will be available on the website.
The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examination will be conducted from Thursday, 21 July 2022 to Saturday, 30 July 2022. Candidates appearing in the examination are waiting for the admit cards because without the hall tickets they will not be able to sit in the examination hall. Since the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam date is very close, it is likely that the admit cards will be released soon. If speculations are to be trusted, the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card will be released by 17 or 18 July 2022. However, candidates should know that this is just a tentative date and the exact date will be notified by NTA separately on the official website. Therefore they should keep checking the website regularly to get the most updated information.
