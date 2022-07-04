PSEB Likely To Announce Class 10 Result 2022 Today on pseb.ac.in, How To Check

Punjab board is expected to declare the 10th result 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
PSEB (Punjab State Education Board) is expected to declare the 10th class result 2022 today on Monday, 4 July 2022. The PSEB Class 10 result 2022 once announced, will be available on the official website (pseb.ac.in). Though there are speculations all around the internet about the Punjab Board announcing the PSEB 10th result 2022 today on Monday, 4 July 2022, there is no official confirmation about the same by the PSEB board.
The Punjab Board has already announced the PSEB Class 12 result 2022 on 28 June and now is the time for PSEB 10th result. To qualify the PSEB 10th class 2022 exam, the candidates have to score atleast 33% marks in each subject. Candidates who will not be able to do so will have to go through a compartmental examination.
The PSEB 10th class exam 2022 was conducted on 29 April 2022 and completed on 19 May 2022. Approximately four lakh students participated in the PSEB 10th exam 2022. Students who appeared in the Punjab Board 10th exams 2022 can access their result from the official website of PSEB.
Go to the official website of PSEB (pseb.ac.in).
On the homepage, search for the link 'Download PSEB 10th Result 2022'.
Click on the link and a 'Candidate Page' will appear on the screen.
Enter your roll number, date of birth, and hit the 'Login' option.
Your PSEB 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Check your result carefully, download and save.
You should also take a printout of your PSEB result 2022 for future reference.