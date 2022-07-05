BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Will Be Declared on 06 July 2022, How To Check

BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 will be announced on 06 July 2022, how to check.
(Photo: iStock)
The final date of BSE (Board of Secondary Education) Odisha Result 2022 has finally been declared. On Monday, 04 July 2022, Samir Ranjan Dash (The School and Mass Education Department Minister) confirmed that the Odisha 10th Result 2022 will be announced on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 and will be available on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in. However, the result timing has not been revealed yet and will be notified before the official announcement of the result.
Earlier, there were many speculations that the Odisha Result 2022 will be out on Monday, 04 July 2022. Now, finally we have the final date of the BSE Odisha Matric result 2022.
The BSE Odisha 10th class exam 2022 was conducted on 29 April 2022 and concluded on 07 May 2022. Approximately 5 lakh students participated in the 2022 BSE Odisha 10th examination that was held across 3000 centres. If reports are to be believed, almost 43000 candidates missed the examination this year.
Candidates who appeared in the Odisha 10th examination 2022 can check their result by following the below steps.
Visit the official website (bseodisha.ac.in).
On the homepage, search for the link 'Download BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022'.
Click on the link and you will be taken to a 'Candidate Login' page.
Enter your roll number and date of birth, verify the captcha, and hit the 'login' option.
Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check your result carefully and then download & save your BSE Odisha result 2022.
Take a printout of the result copy for your future reference.