Odisha PET Mains Exam 2019: Admit Card To Be Released on 25 February

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) declared the Odisha Physical Education Teacher (PET) Mains Exam 2019 date through an official notice on Tuesday, 22 February 2022.

The exams will be held on 2 March 2022 and the admit card for the said exam will be released on 25 February 2022.

The candidates appearing for the Odisha PET Mains Exam 2019 can download their admit cards on 25 February 2022 from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The admit card is a crucial document that all candidates appearing for the exam have to carry. All the important details about the exam and the Odisha PET admit card 2019 are available on the OSSC official website.