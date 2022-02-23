Twitter Explodes With Students Requesting Board Cancellation Prior to SC Hearing

The petition was brought up on Tuesday before a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar for urgent listing.

The bench directed that an advanced copy of the petition be served on the CBSE and other concerned respondents in the case.

The petition, filed by child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, asked for directions to the boards conducting Class 10 and 12 board exams to pass a notification regarding an alternate mode of examination instead of offline examinations.

By Tuesday evening, the hashtag #ModiJiHelpBoardStudents2022 was among top trends on Twitter.