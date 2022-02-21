RBI Admit Card 2021-22 Released: Steps to Download

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 18 February 2022 released the admit cards for 2021-22 exams being held for various posts. The candidates who had registered themselves earlier can download the admit cards from the official website.

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to download their hall tickets for the exam which will be held on 6 March 2022.

If the candidates forget to carry the admit cards with themselves on the day of exam, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. They also have to carry a valid ID proof along with their hall ticket.

The various posts for which the admit cards have been released includes: