Bihar Police Constable PET 2022: Admit Card 2021 Released Today

Bihar Police Constable PET 2022 admit card released on 5 January 2022
(Photo: The Quint)
The admit card for the Bihar Police Constable PET 2021 was released on 5 January 2022 by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC).
Thus, candidates who are going to appear for the PET 2021-22 can visit the official website of CSBC, csbc.bih.nic.in, and download their respective admit cards.
The Bihar Police Constable PET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from 28 January 2022 onwards. Candidates must note that it is only those who passed the constable exam conducted in March 2021 are eligible to appear for the physical tests (PET).
The CSBC recruitment drive for Bihar police is being conducted to fill approximately 8,415 vacancies.
As for the selection process, candidates must remember that the Bihar Police Constable exam involves two levels, a written exam and a physical measurement and efficiency test for candidates who qualify in the written exam.
The final merit list will be released on the basis of the candidate's performance in the written exam as well as the PET/PST.
Candidates must also remember to check their admit cards thoroughly as it is a mandatory document without which no candidate shall be allowed to appear for the PET 2022.
The admit card will also contain all the relevant details pertaining to the exam such as exam date, time, exam centre, etc. Hence, it is imperative to check it thoroughly and reach out to the concerned authorities in case of any discrepancies.
Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in
navigate to the 'Bihar Police' tab on the homepage and click on the 'Admit card' link
Enter your official log in credentials such as registration/roll number or mobile number to log in.
Your Bihar Police Constable PET 2022 admit card shall be displayed on your screen
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
