UPSC CISF AC Exam 2022 Admit Card Released: How to Download from upsc.gov.in
UPSC CISF AC 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 13 March 2022.
UPSC CISF: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, 21 February 2022, released the admit card of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Commandants (AC) (Executive) Limited Departmental Competitive exam 2022.
Candidates who are registered to appear for UPSC CISF 2022 exam can download their admit card from the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in.
UPSC CISF Exam Date: The UPSC will hold a Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2022 on 13 March 2022 for filling the vacancies of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in CISF.
How to Download UPSC CISF 2022 Admit Card?
Visit the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in
Click on 'e - Admit Card: CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2022' link under what' new section on homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on link against 'e-admit card'
A new webpage will open on your screen
Click on the admit card link
Read the instructions carefully and proceed
Choose the option you want to login through i.e. CISF number/ roll number
Enter your CISF number/ roll number and date of birth
Click on Submit
Your CISF AC Exam admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam day and future reference
After downloading the UPSC CISF admit card, candidates are advised to go through all the information in it, and in case of any discrepancy, get in touch with the UPSC immediately.
Moreover, all candidates must note that they are required to bring e-Admit Card (print out) along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall.
For more details about UPSC CISF exam, candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC.
