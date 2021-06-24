Notify Class 12 Marking Scheme Within 10 Days: SC To State Boards

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 24 June, directed all state education boards to notify the scheme for assessment of Class 12 board exams within 10 days and to declare the results of internal assessment by Wednesday, 31 July.

"We're passing a general order for all boards. We direct the boards that schemes be formulated and notified in 10 days from today (Thursday) and also declare the internal assessment results by 31st July, like timeline specified for CBSE and ICSE," said a vacation Bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari.

The apex court also observed that it was not possible to have a uniform scheme of assessment for all state boards.