NIMCET Result 2022 Likely on 5 July; How To Check

NIMCET result 2022 might be out on 5 July 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
NIT (National Institute of Technology) Jamshedpur is likely to announce the NIMCET 2022 result today, Tuesday 5 July 2022. According to the official calendar of NIT Jamshedpur, the 2022 NIMCET (National Institute of Technology Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test) result is expected to be declared on 05 July 2022. Once declared, the result will be made available on the official website, nimcet.in.
While there are higher chances that the result will be out today on 05 July 2022, the actual result timing is still a mystery. NIT Jamshedpur will certainly announce the result timing once they officially declare the NIMCET 2022 result date.
NIMCET exam is conducted for students who want to pursue MCA (Masters of Computer Applications) programme offered by different NITs in the country including Jamshedpur, Warangal, Allahabad, Agartala, Raipur, Bhopal, and so on.
Once announced officially by the NIT Jamshedpur, candidates can download & check their NIMCET result 2022 by following the below-mentioned steps.
Go to the official website, nimcet.in.
On the homepage, go to the latest notifications and find the link 'Download 2022 NIMCET Result.
Click on the link and you will be taken to the 'Candidate Login' page.
Enter the details like roll number, date of birth, and so on.
Verify the captcha and hit the 'Login' option.
Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result carefully against your roll number.
Download and save your NIMCET 2022 result, you should also keep a hard copy for future reference.
Once the official notification regarding the 2022 NIMCET result is made available on the official website, candidates can check their results by submitting their personal details. After the resulting process is complete, candidates will be given an option of choice filling and the notification for thr same will be released separately on nimcet.in. If reports are to be believed, the NIMCET 2022 choice filling process will initiate on 7 July 2022 and end on 12 July 2022.