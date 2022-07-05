NIMCET Result 2022 Likely on 5 July; How To Check

NIT (National Institute of Technology) Jamshedpur is likely to announce the NIMCET 2022 result today, Tuesday 5 July 2022. According to the official calendar of NIT Jamshedpur, the 2022 NIMCET (National Institute of Technology Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test) result is expected to be declared on 05 July 2022. Once declared, the result will be made available on the official website, nimcet.in.

While there are higher chances that the result will be out today on 05 July 2022, the actual result timing is still a mystery. NIT Jamshedpur will certainly announce the result timing once they officially declare the NIMCET 2022 result date.

NIMCET exam is conducted for students who want to pursue MCA (Masters of Computer Applications) programme offered by different NITs in the country including Jamshedpur, Warangal, Allahabad, Agartala, Raipur, Bhopal, and so on.