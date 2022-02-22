NIFT 2022 Answer Key Released: Everything You Need To Know

On Monday 21 February 2022, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the answer key 2022 for the NIFT 2022 entrance exam. The NIFT 2022 exam was held on 6 February 2022.

The candidates who had appeared for the NIFT 2022 entrance exam can check the answer key and download it from the official website. The official website on which the answer key is available is https://nift.ac.in/.

The answer key contains all the official answers to the questions that were asked in the NIFT 2022 entrance exam. The candidates who appeared for the exam can use this answer key to check their probable scores.

National Institute of Fashion Technology has also released the NIFT 2022 entrance exam question paper along with the answer key. The students can check and raise objections in case they find a problem.