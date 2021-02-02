NIFT Entrance Exam Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download It
NIFT Admit Card: Candidates who have registered for it can check/download their admit cards from NIFT’s website.
The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Monday, 1 February, released the admit card for entrance examination 2021.
Candidates who have registered for it can check download their admit cards from NIFT’s official website – https://nift.ac.in/
How to Download NIFT Admit Card 2021
- Visit the official website of NIFT – https://nift.ac.in/
- Click on the link ‘Admissions’
- Click on the link ‘Written Exam – Admissions 2021’ under ‘Admissions’
- Enter your application number, date of birth, registered email ID and submit
- Your admit card will appear on screen
- Download and print your admit card for future use
Candidates shortlisted in the entrance exam will be qualified for the situation test, group discussion and interview.
NIFT entrance exam 2021 is scheduled on 14 February 2021.
The NIFT entrance exam will be conducted in 32 cities for admission to 16 NIFT campuses. NIFT offers Bachelor in fashion design, leather design, accessory design, textile design, knitwear design, fashion communication, apparel production, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management, and Master of Fashion Technology.
