NIFT Student From Uttarakhand Goes International With Vir Das at the Emmys

He added, “It goes against what one wanted to do with ‘Vir Das: For India’. It was about simplicity. We had no stage, no swag, nothing fancy, chilled desi. I bought the whole outfit (juttis included) online for less than two thousand rupees and got a linen kurta shirt made from friends locally.”

Das had added that he is “a sort of minimalist now,” adding, “So, I’m gonna wear something by a brand new Indian designer.”

Vir Das' Rules for His Emmy Outfit

Vir Das had four rules for his Emmys outfit. The label should be freshly launched or the designer must be freshly graduated or solo. The outfit should borrow from the show’s ‘Indian Western fusion’ aesthetic.

The last two rules were for the outfit to be ‘formal but desi and cool’ and Vir would pay for it and auction it for charity after the show. Vir Das found his designer in Pradeep Bhatt.