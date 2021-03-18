NIFT Entrance Exam 2021 Result Declared, Here’s How to Check It
Candidates shortlisted will now have to appear for the situation test, group discussion or an interview.
The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has declared the result of NIFT Entrance Exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on NIFT’s website: nift.ac.in.
How to Check NIFT 2021 Result
- Visit the official website of NIFT: nift.ac.in.
- Click on the link ‘Result of Witten Exam – BDes/MDes/MFT/MFM Programmes’.
- Login using your roll number, date of birth, and application number.
- Your result will appear on your screen.
- Save it for future reference.
The NIFT 2021 exam was conducted on 14 February. Candidates shortlisted in the entrance exam will now have to appear for the situation test, group discussion or an interview. Dates for the same are expected to be announced soon. It will be followed by the declaration of the final result and counselling.
NIFT entrance exam is conducted for admission to courses, such as Bachelor in fashion design, leather design, accessory design, textile design, knitwear design, fashion communication, apparel production, Master of design, Master of fashion management, and Master of fashion technology.
