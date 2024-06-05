NEET UG Result 2024 Declared: How To Download Results, 67 Students Secure Rank 1

The NEET UG Result 2024 is declared on the official website for candidates.
NEET Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially declared the NEET UG Result 2024 on Tuesday, 4 June. One should note that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test results for undergraduate courses are activated on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in and neet.ntaonline.in. The NTA announced the names of the toppers and category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks. All concerned students must check the latest announcements carefully and download the NEET result on time. The link is available online.
Candidates were patiently waiting for the NEET UG Result 2024 to be declared on the website - exams.nta.ac.in and neet.ntaonline.in. Approximately, 547036 male candidates, 769222 female candidates and 10 third gender candidates have qualified for the NEET UG exam this year. A total of 14 female candidates and 53 male candidates have secured Rank 1, as per the details.
Concerned candidates are requested to keep their login credentials handy before visiting the website to download the NEET UG result for this year. You cannot check the NEET result 2024 without providing the required details.
According to the latest details, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate, NEET UG 2024 exam was formally conducted on 5 May, as per schedule. The provisional answer key was declared on 29 May, and the objection window was closed on 1 June.
A total of 67 candidates secured Rank 1 in the NEET UG exam this year. One can check and download the NEET UG result 2024 from the site to view their scores.
Candidates can download their NEET UG results from the following websites after entering the credentials:
exams.nta.ac.in/NEET
neet.ntaonline.in
ntaresults.nic.in
nta.ac.in
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the NEET UG 2024 counselling dates soon. Selected candidates must follow the schedule.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the NEET UG result 2024 online:
Visit the website - exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
Tap on the active option "NEET Result 2024" on the homepage.
Key in the required login credentials and go to the next page.
The NEET UG result will be displayed on a new page.
Check the scores and personal details, and click the download option.
Save the result for future use.
