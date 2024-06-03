CBSE Board Supplementary Exam 2024: CBSE 10th, 12th Dates Out; How to Register

CBSE Board Supplementary Exam 2024: The registration process has begun online.
(Photo: iStock)
CBSE Board Supplementary Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the CBSE Board Supplementary Exam 2024 dates for all concerned candidates. One should note that the registration process for private candidates has begun on the official website - cbse.gov.in. One should complete the CBSE Board Supplementary Exam 2024 registration process on time. All concerned candidates should check the latest announcements by the officials carefully before filling out the registration form to avoid problems.
The official website allows the submission of LOCs for supplementary examinations. According to the latest official details, the last date to submit the CBSE Board Supplementary Exam 2024 registration form is 15 June. You can submit the form only on the official website - cbse.gov.in. You must check the dates and details properly before starting the registration process.
The CBSE Board Supplementary exam registration process is being conducted for private school candidates. All eligible and interested candidates must complete the steps on time and sit for the exam on the scheduled date.
According to the latest official details, the CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam 2024 is scheduled to start on 15 July. On the other hand, the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2024 will be held only on 15 July.
Everybody should note that the deadline for the CBSE Supplementary Exam 2024 registration is 15 June. Any changes in the last date will be informed via an official notification. Keep tracking the website for the latest updates.
The admit cards for the CBSE 10th, 12th supplementary exams will be distributed later. You can download them from the website before the exam starts.
Let's read the step-by-step process you should follow to complete the CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2024 registration:
Browse through cbse.gov.in.
Click on the link that states "CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary 2024 Registration" on the homepage.
Selected the appropriate class and fill in the required details.
Upload scanned copies of the documents and click on submit.
Download the confirmation page for your reference.
Save a hard copy of the form for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined