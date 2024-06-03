CBSE Board Supplementary Exam 2024: CBSE 10th, 12th Dates Out; How to Register

CBSE Board Supplementary Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the CBSE Board Supplementary Exam 2024 dates for all concerned candidates. One should note that the registration process for private candidates has begun on the official website - cbse.gov.in. One should complete the CBSE Board Supplementary Exam 2024 registration process on time. All concerned candidates should check the latest announcements by the officials carefully before filling out the registration form to avoid problems.

The official website allows the submission of LOCs for supplementary examinations. According to the latest official details, the last date to submit the CBSE Board Supplementary Exam 2024 registration form is 15 June. You can submit the form only on the official website - cbse.gov.in. You must check the dates and details properly before starting the registration process.