UGC NET June 2024 Schedule Declared: Know Exam City Slip Date; How To Download

UGC NET June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the UGC NET June Exam 2024 schedule for all interested candidates. The ones who are preparing to appear for the exam can check the complete schedule on the official website - nta.ac.in. One must check the important dates and other details mentioned carefully and appear for the exam on time. The latest announcements by the NTA are stated online for all interested candidates.
The NTA has also announced that the notification for the UGC NET June exam city slip will be displayed ten days before the exam. Candidates can download the UGC NET June 2024 schedule from nta.ac.in. The exam date and timings are stated on the schedule. Any changes will be informed via the website so keep a close eye on it.
Once the UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip link is activated, concerned candidates should download it. All the important details about the test will be stated on the exam city slip.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC NET June 2024 exam for:
Award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor
Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D
Admission to Ph.D. only
The first shift is from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift is from 3 pm to 6 pm. Any changes in the timings will be informed earlier by the NTA.
The UGC NET June exam will take place for 83 subjects. All concerned and eligible candidates should stay alert. You can download the schedule and wait for the exam city slip link to be released.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip:
Browse through the official website - nta.ac.in.
Tap on the active option "UGC NET June 2024 City Intimation Slip" on the homepage.
Key in your login credentials and go to the next page.
The exam city slip will open on your screen and you can check the details.
Download the city intimation slip and save a hard copy.
