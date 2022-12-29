CUET PG 2023 Exam Dates Here: Registration To Start in Mid-March; Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to formally hold the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 from 1 June to 10 June 2023. The application process for the entrance exam is likely to begin soon for interested candidates who are preparing to appear for the upcoming test. It is important to note that the CUET PG 2023 schedule will be available on cuet.nta.nic.in. It is the official website that contains all the latest details on the entrance exam.

The CUET PG 2023 application process is likely to begin in mid-March 2023. The UGC Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar, announced all these details recently for those candidates who were patiently waiting for some updates on the CUET PG 2023 exam dates and registration process. One should stay alert for more updates on the exam on cuet.nta.nic.in.