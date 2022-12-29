CUET PG 2023 Exam Dates Here: Registration To Start in Mid-March; Details Here

CUET PG 2023 exact registration dates will be announced soon.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to formally hold the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 from 1 June to 10 June 2023. The application process for the entrance exam is likely to begin soon for interested candidates who are preparing to appear for the upcoming test. It is important to note that the CUET PG 2023 schedule will be available on cuet.nta.nic.in. It is the official website that contains all the latest details on the entrance exam.
The CUET PG 2023 application process is likely to begin in mid-March 2023. The UGC Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar, announced all these details recently for those candidates who were patiently waiting for some updates on the CUET PG 2023 exam dates and registration process. One should stay alert for more updates on the exam on cuet.nta.nic.in.
There are many candidates preparing for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023. To know the exact dates, you have to stay alert and wait for the official announcements on the site.
According to the latest official details, the CUET PG 2023 will start on 1 June. The registrations will begin before the exams so that interested candidates can apply.
The latest announcement suggests that the CUET PG 2023 application process will start in mid-March. The exact registration dates have not been announced yet so concerned candidates should be alert.
Let's take a look at the simple steps you should follow to complete the CUET PG 2023 application process online, once it begins:
Go to the website - cuet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that states CUET PG 2023 registration on the homepage.
Register yourself by entering the mentioned personal details and creating a password.
Now, fill out the application form carefully and make no mistakes while entering the details.
Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents according to the measurements.
Pay the application fee online and click on submit to complete the registration.
You can download the application form if you want.