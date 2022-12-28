Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019UKPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Know Important Dates, Details & Steps to Download

UKPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Know Important Dates, Details & Steps to Download

Know the dates for the UKPSC exam 2023 and follow the steps given below to download the time table.
Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:

UKPSC Exam Calendar 2023 has been released. Check details here

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>UKPSC Exam Calendar 2023 has been released. Check details here</p></div>

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the 2022-23 exam calendar for various posts. The authorities have also released an official notice for the publication of advertisement and proposed examination date for various examinations at the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

According to the official exam schedule, UKPSC has released the Uttarakhand Police recruitment 2022 (PAC/ IRB/ Fire Safety Officer) notification on 7 October and the exam was held on 18 December.

The exam calendar features dates for Sub Inspector/ Lekhpal, Forest Guard, Assistant Accountant, Jail Warden, Junior Assistant posts, etc.

UKPSC Exam 2023: Important Dates 

  • Uttarakhand Police (PAC/ IRB/ Fire Safety Officer)- Advertisement on 7 October 2022 and exam on 18 December  2022

  • Sub Inspector/ Lekhpal- Advertisement on 14 October 2022 and exam on 8 January 2023

  • Forest Guard- Advertisement on 21 October 2022 and exam on 22 January  2023

  • Assistant Accountant- Advertisement on 28 October 2022 and exam on 12 February 2023

Also ReadJEE Advanced 2023 Dates Released: Check Full Schedule & Other Details Here

UKPSC Exam 2023 Details 

  • UKPSC Notification 2023- February 2023.

  • UKPSC Online Application Form 2023- February 2023 (Tentative)

  • UKPSC 2023 Stages- Prelims, Mains and Interview

  • UKPSC 2023 Vacancies- Will be announced

How to Check UKPSC 2023 Exam Calendar?

  • Visit the official website at  psc.uk.gov.in

  • On the front page, click on the UKPSC Exam Calendar 2023 in the announcement box.

  • You will be redirected to another page if you click the link.

  • The UKPSC Group C Posts Exam Dates will be displayed on the screen.

  • The file will open and the PDF will be download on your device.

  • You can view the UKPSC Exam Schedule 2023.

Also ReadSSC CPO Delhi Police CAPF SI Result Out, Steps to Download Result & Cut Off

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT