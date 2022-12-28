UKPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Know Important Dates, Details & Steps to Download

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the 2022-23 exam calendar for various posts. The authorities have also released an official notice for the publication of advertisement and proposed examination date for various examinations at the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

According to the official exam schedule, UKPSC has released the Uttarakhand Police recruitment 2022 (PAC/ IRB/ Fire Safety Officer) notification on 7 October and the exam was held on 18 December.

The exam calendar features dates for Sub Inspector/ Lekhpal, Forest Guard, Assistant Accountant, Jail Warden, Junior Assistant posts, etc.