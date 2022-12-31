CBSE 10, 12 Class Practical Exam Begins From 2 January 2023 - Important Details

CBSE Board 10, 12 Class Practical Exams Start From 2 January 2023 - Check out the preparation tips and other details here.
(Photo: The Quint)
CBSE Board 10, 12 Practical Exams 2023: The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) released an official notification regarding the practical exams date sheet for 10 and 12 classes on their official website, cbse.gov.in. As per the schedule, the CBSE 10, 12 class practical exams 2023 will start from 2 January and will last till 14 February 2023.
Before the commencement of CBSE practical exams, all schools are supposed to upload the marks certificates of the candidates via the same window. Apart from the CBSE 10, 12 practical exam dates, the board has issued the guidelines and standard protocols to follow during the examination.
Check out the following important details regarding the upcoming CBSE 10, 12 practical exams 2023.
All CBSE affiliated schools must ensure that their practical examination is fully covered.
The stocking of laboratories and arrangement of internal examiners must be completed on time without any last minute rush.
The online database about the list of candidates appearing in the practical exams must be correct and up to date.
There should be sufficient number of practical exam answer books available for the candidates.
Schools must ensure that the candidates and their parents have checked the CBSE board date sheet 2023.
For any query, schools must immediately reach out to the regional office authorities.
The CBSE class 12 practical exam must be held by the external examiners appointed by the board.
To check other important details about the CBSE 10, 12 practical exams, please check the official website.
