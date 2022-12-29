CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Date Sheet 2023 Released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet of classes 10 and 12 board exams for academic year 2022-23.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
CBSE class 10 exams are scheduled to begin from 15 February 2023 and will go on till 21 March 2023. Whereas, class 12 exams will begin from 15 February and will conclude on 5 April.
This comes a day after the board released the date sheet for practical exams.
Exams for both, classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to begin at 10.30 am.
In a notice released by CBSE, the board has said that the date sheet has been prepared in way that it doesn't clash with competitive exams like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).
It has also assured that no two exams of a student will fall on same date.
