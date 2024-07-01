NEET UG 2024 Re-Test Results Declared; How To Download and Counselling Details

NEET UG 2024 News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the NEET UG 2024 re-test results on Sunday, 30 June, for all interested candidates. Concerned students who were waiting for their respective results can check and download the NEET UG re-test scorecards from the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. Everyone should check the latest announcements by the NTA regarding the results before downloading them. One should stay informed and updated with the latest announcements by the agency.

Candidates were patiently waiting for the NEET UG 2024 re-test results to be declared. Now, they can finally check their scores and other important details on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The re-test was conducted for those students who were affected by time loss during the previous exam. All the important details are available online for you to check.