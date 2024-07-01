NEET UG 2024 Re-Test Results Declared; How To Download and Counselling Details

advertisement
NEET UG 2024 News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the NEET UG 2024 re-test results on Sunday, 30 June, for all interested candidates. Concerned students who were waiting for their respective results can check and download the NEET UG re-test scorecards from the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. Everyone should check the latest announcements by the NTA regarding the results before downloading them. One should stay informed and updated with the latest announcements by the agency.
Candidates were patiently waiting for the NEET UG 2024 re-test results to be declared. Now, they can finally check their scores and other important details on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The re-test was conducted for those students who were affected by time loss during the previous exam. All the important details are available online for you to check.
Keep your login credentials handy to download the NEET UG re-test results. You cannot check your scores without entering the details so keep them ready to avoid any delay. Make sure to check the scores carefully.
According to the latest official details, the NEET UG 2024 re-test was formally conducted on 23 June, for concerned students. Around 1563 candidates were eligible to appear for the exam. Out of this, only 813 candidates appeared for the NEET re-test.
To know the important dates and details, you must visit the official website and check the announcements. The counselling process dates will be announced online for concerned candidates.
Before that, check and download the NEET UG 2024 re-test result. Contact the exam-conducting body, NTA, in case of any queries or problems regarding the results.
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the NEET UG 2024 re-test result online:
Visit the site - exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
Look for the latest news section on the homepage and tap on the option "NEET UG 2024 Re-Test Result".
Key in the application number and date of birth to view your re-test scores.
The NEET 2024 re-test scorecard will open on a new page.
Review the scores and personal details stated on the result.
Download the scorecard from the website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined