High Fees, Limited Seats, Low Cut-Offs: How NEET Students Are on the Losing End

Between 2019 and 2024, an average of 17 lakh students attempted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Out of this, an average of 9.8 lakh students cleared the test for admission into a medical college.

But for these 9+ lakh students, there are only an average of 90,500-odd college seats across the country to fight for. This means an average of only 10% of qualifying candidates can be accommodated for.

This is what The Quint's analysis of NEET data over the last five years from the National Testing Agency (NTA) showed.

The ongoing controversy surrounding the 2024 NEET-UG exam, one of India's toughest and most coveted medical tests, has impacted the lives of nearly 23.3 lakh students. This has brought back into conversation the struggle that aspiring doctors in the country face year after year.