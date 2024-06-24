'Thought It Was Fake News': NEET-PG Aspirants as Exam Gets Postponed Yet Again

While many aspirants typically give up their jobs to prepare for the exam, doctors like Dr Gupta were forced to take up a job to financially support her family.

An MBBS graduate from Rama Medical College and Research Centre in Kanpur, Gupta had failed to secure the specialisation she had hoped for in 2023. But to support her father, she had to take up a job.

"It's been a very tough year for me. I usually work between 9 am and 5 pm at the hospital, and I study from 6 pm to night. It's very hard for doctors to get leaves to prepare for their exam. But due to my hectic schedule, I had to take leave, and my salary was also cut. I kept telling myself that after 23 June, I can relax. I had booked tickets to go home. But now what? Who will bear the cost of my lost time? I can't afford to go home now," she told The Quint.