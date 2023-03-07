NEET UG 2023 Registration Starts: Know Last Date to Apply & the Application Fees

NEET UG 2023 registration has begun on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The online application process for NEET UG 2023 has officially begun for interested candidates who want to appear for the entrance exam this year. It is important to note that the NEET UG 2023 registration is taking place online on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The website that you should visit to fill out the application form is neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are requested to go through the latest updates and announcements stated on the website.
One must check the details before completing the NEET UG 2023 registration. Candidates should complete the necessary steps carefully and correctly on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. It is important to note that all interested candidates should fill out the registration form on time if they want to appear for the entrance exam this year, on the scheduled date.
After filling out the application form, candidates must keep a close eye on the official website to know the latest announcements about the entrance exam. One can go through the registration and exam dates on the website.
According to the latest official details stated on the schedule, the NEET UG 2023 registration is scheduled to end on 6 April for all candidates. Nobody will be allowed to apply for the entrance exam after the last date so candidates must finish the process as soon as possible.
The application fee for NEET UG has increased for everyone, as per the latest details. General candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,700 to appear in the exam.
Read the steps to complete the NEET UG 2023 registration online here and finish the process soon:
Visit neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that states NEET UG 2023 application on the homepage.
Register yourself by entering the necessary details.
Fill out the registration form and pay the application fees online.
Click on submit once you are done with all the steps.
Download the NEET UG registration form for your reference.
