NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Declared: Details Here; NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally released the NEET UG 2023 exam city slip for interested candidates on the website. One must download the exam city slip soon from the site and carefully review the details mentioned on it. As per the official details, the NEET UG exam city slip 2023 is available on neet.nta.nic.in. It is important to note that the NEET UG 2023 admit card is also likely to be declared this week.

Once the NEET UG 2023 admit card is declared, candidates will be notified via the website - neet.nta.nic.in. Currently, all concerned candidates are requested to download the NEET UG 2023 exam city slip soon from the website and keep a close eye on it for the admit card announcements. All details will be announced on the above-mentioned website for students.