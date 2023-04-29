JEE Main Result 2023 For Session 2 Released on jeemain.nta.nic.in; Details Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result Updates: The NTA has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023, session 2 exam result today, 29 April 2023 and the result was released early morning. Thus, the candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 exam can check April session result and download their score cards from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the list of toppers for JEE Main Session 2 exam 2023. Thus candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for latest updates regarding the same.

This time NTA had dropped 10 questions from the final answer key and later informed that full marks will be given to candidates who appeared in the exam on a specific date. This year nearly 8 lakh students appeared for the JEE Main session 2 exam and the result for all of them are available on the official website.

You can check below the steps to download the JEE Main 2023 result.